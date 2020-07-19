Steven L. Carlson
Steven L. Carlson passed away July 7, 2020 at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife, Kyleen Carlson; his mother, Del Carlson; his sister, Joan Reynolds; brothers Ken, Kris, and David Carlson; sisters-in-law, Anne and Shannon Carlson, Candace Gjertsen, and Beth Wheeler; brothers-in-law, Ted Reynolds, David Wheeler, Will Matthews, and Michael Regar; mothers-in-law, Sharron Lyons and Sharon Matthews; father-in-law, Bill Matthews, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Carlson and younger brother, Doug Carlson.
Steve was a kind and generous man who would help anyone if he could. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved nothing more than having a good time and seeing others laugh and enjoy themselves. Steve will be missed terribly by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. His was a life well-lived.
Per Steve's long-standing request, no services are planned.