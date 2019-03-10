Resources More Obituaries for Steven Sherman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven L. Sherman

Steven Leslie Sherman passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 after finishing a nice lunch, and having just landed comfortably in his favorite chair.



Steve entered this world on November 21, 1939 in Puyallup, WA and spent his formative years in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood before attending Garfield High School, where one of his proudest accomplishments was serving as Student Body President; he was a loyal Bulldog throughout his adult life, participating energetically as a class representative during Garfield's renovation in 2006 - 2008.



From Garfield, Steve entered the University of Washington. At the UW, he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, where he served as Rush Chairman. Over the course of his 4 years as a Husky, he met many life-long friends, including his wife Judy (Pittman). Despite the differences in their provenance (he from Garfield High and she from Roosevelt), they were married in 1962, and started their life together in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood, before settling in Laurelhurst a few years later.



Upon graduating college, Steve went to work for Allied Employers, and after just a few years there, his entrepreneurial spirit took hold, and he started United Administrators. From its beginnings on 3rd Avenue in Seattle, United Administrators grew to serve its clients from offices in Boise, Denver and Butte, MT, before the company was sold to Mutual of New York in the late 1980's. Steve then pursued various endeavors in real estate and was the founder of Stonemark Mortgage Company, now known as Windermere Mortgage Services.



Aside from his ever-present entrepreneurial spirit, Steve was a devoted family man. He coached his kids' teams in baseball, football and soccer and created many a last-minute Project Night activity for Y-Guides, Cub Scouts and an annual Father / Daughter outing with many of his closest friends and their daughters. He was also very happy to serve on the Lakeside School's Board of Directors.



Steve became a grandfather in 1995 and was soon christened as "Bapa." In that role, he enjoyed watching his four grandchildren at their sporting events and performances, where they danced, sang, played music and acted onstage. Most of all, he enjoyed his time with them at low tide, walking on the sands of Maxwelton Beach on Whidbey Island.



Steve also loved the water. Over the course of his life, he owned 8 boats - the first a small runabout, in which he navigated the waters off Lakota Beach; the last his wooden-hulled Stevens, in which he navigated the northern islands of British Columbia, often with close friends on board. And lest we forget, Steve also had a passion for German cars - and as it turns out, he had as many German cars over the course of his life as he had boats.



After 45 years of marriage, Steve lost his beloved wife Judy, who passed away in 2007. The years that followed were not easy for him, until he met Susan Svenson (Trimble), she also of Roosevelt High School. Upon meeting Sue, Steve's energy and his humor emerged again, and he lit up whenever she entered the room; for this, his children are forever grateful. Steve and Sue were married in August of 2013, and they enjoyed life together until Steve's peaceful departure from this world.



Steve is preceded in death by his parents Leslie Arthur Sherman and Kathryn Louise Sherman (Heassler) and by his wife Judith Frances Sherman (Pittman). He is survived by his wife Susan Sherman (Trimble) of Bellevue; his children Mark Sherman (Jennifer Daves) of Seattle, Michael Sherman (Kathy Nunan Sherman) of Alfred, NY and Laura Sherman McKean (Steve McKean) of Bellevue; his grandchildren Annabella & Dylan Sherman and Abigail & Benjamin McKean; his sister Mikell Callahan (Brian Tobey) of Denman Island, BC and his brother James D. Sherman (Janell) of Boise, ID.



A memorial service will be held on



Thursday, March 28th at 1:00 at



University Presbyterian Church;



a reception at the Seattle Yacht Club will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, Steve has requested that donations be made to Page Ahead,



