Steven (Steve) Marquardt
May 13, 1955 ~ July 5, 2019
Farewell to Steve Marquardt, beloved husband of Julie Creahan and father of Rosie Creahan. Steve had a varied career, working in the Northwest woods most notably with Marmot Inc, a collectively owned and managed forestry company. After his spinal cord injury in 1987, Steve pivoted to the UW where he pursued a PhD in Latin American history with a labor emphasis, earning awards for his scholarship. Steve left academia to work as a researcher and comprehensive campaigner for labor unions, most recently, UFCW Local 21. Above all, Steve loved his family. His life was filled with music, books, storytelling and laughter. He pursued outdoor recreation his whole life: hiking, kayaking and hand-cycling. He traveled extensively, especially in Washington and Latin America. Steve's lifelong passion was organizing for social justice. In his good-bye letter tor friends he wrote, "Please go register voters, donate to progressives, or march in the streets for me-one of my biggest regrets is that I am out of the fight." In addition to his wife and daughter, Steve is survived by his sister Michelle Marquardt (Kim Hunstead), Julie's extensive family, and numerous close friends.
A memorial service for friends and colleagues will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 18 at
the Royal Room in Columbia City,
5000 Rainier Ave. S.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019