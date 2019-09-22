|
Steven Neal Kennedy
Steven Kennedy, 60, of Redmond, WA ended his fierce battle with ALS listening to his favorite band, Boston, and surrounded by loved ones on August 21, 2019. He will be infinitely missed by his wife of 37 short years, Julie, three sons, Thomas, Patrick & Jacob, and furry friend, Dobby. Steve left this earth to become whole again with God. We find comfort imagining that he has regained his beautiful baritone voice and is singing with a heavenly choir ....or a rock band....or both!
When not singing, Steve was an engineer with Boeing for 23 years and finished the last 14 years of his professional career at Honeywell. He loved engineering and the people that he was privileged to work with all those years.
Steve's three sons remember that their Dad was always there to support them in their academics and interests growing up. They are thankful for his help with math club, his support in boy scouts, his coaching in basketball, soccer and their introduction to video games and music. He taught them how to approach life with intensity, passion and with a little "goof" to boot.
Our family would like to thank all who helped us during this four-year journey to Heaven with Steve. The dinners, love, and pop-up concerts will forever be the bright parts of a challenging time. Special thanks to all who helped to take care of Steve while he was still at home and after when he moved to Genesis. You are heroes to us.
A Celebration of Life mass will be held at St. Jude Church in Redmond, WA on September 28,
2019 at 11:00 am. Reception following at the church.
We love you Dad! L.Y.F.L.J
Donations may be made in
Steve's honor to The ALS Association Evergreen Chapter:
http://webwa.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=WA_homepage
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019