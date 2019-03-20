|
|
Steven "Spike" Wellen Schrum
Born March 26, 1977 in Seattle; died March 15, 2019 at his home in Lake Stevens, WA.
Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Steven William Schrum; husband to the late Jennifer (Maynick) Schrum. He leaves behind his step-father, Joseph Grangnelli; step-sister, Roseangela Whalen (Tsgt. Chad Whalen USAF); and other relatives, Mary Danforth (David), the late Paul Gadbois, Greg Gadbois (Devnee), Sharron Madsen (Allen), Patricia Kron (Jim), Daniel Gadbois (Thom Morin), Christopher Gadbois, and Homer Simpson (Marge).
Steve was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School class of 1995, that same year he received the Eagle Scout Award, BSA Troop 151. He was a proud officer at the Dept. of Corrections, Monroe for nearly 20 years and leaves dear co-workers who have provided us much love and support.
Kathleen and Joseph wish to thank all of our family and friends, near and far, for their incredible love and support.
Viewing and visitation will be
Thursday, March 21, 4:30-6:30pm
followed by the Recitation
of the Rosary at 6:30pm at
St. Catherine of Siena
814 NE 85th St, Seattle, 98115
Funeral Mass will be celebrated
Friday, March 22 at 12:30 PM at
Assumption Catholic Church
6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98115
Interment to follow at
Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline, WA
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019