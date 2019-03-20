Home

Steven "Spike" Wellen Schrum

Born March 26, 1977 in Seattle; died March 15, 2019 at his home in Lake Stevens, WA.

Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Steven William Schrum; husband to the late Jennifer (Maynick) Schrum. He leaves behind his step-father, Joseph Grangnelli; step-sister, Roseangela Whalen (Tsgt. Chad Whalen USAF); and other relatives, Mary Danforth (David), the late Paul Gadbois, Greg Gadbois (Devnee), Sharron Madsen (Allen), Patricia Kron (Jim), Daniel Gadbois (Thom Morin), Christopher Gadbois, and Homer Simpson (Marge).

Steve was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School class of 1995, that same year he received the Eagle Scout Award, BSA Troop 151. He was a proud officer at the Dept. of Corrections, Monroe for nearly 20 years and leaves dear co-workers who have provided us much love and support.

Kathleen and Joseph wish to thank all of our family and friends, near and far, for their incredible love and support.

Viewing and visitation will be

Thursday, March 21, 4:30-6:30pm

followed by the Recitation

of the Rosary at 6:30pm at

St. Catherine of Siena

814 NE 85th St, Seattle, 98115

Funeral Mass will be celebrated

Friday, March 22 at 12:30 PM at

Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98115

Interment to follow at

Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline, WA

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
