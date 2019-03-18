Stewart "Skip" Thompson



Stewart "Skip" Thompson was born in Terre Haute, Ind. September 1, 1931 and was called to glory on March 6, 2019.



He attended Bob Jones Academy where he excelled in sports. While attending North Park College in Chicago he met his wife, Betty Steen. They were married in Spokane in 1952 and moved to Edmonds in 1964 where they raised their 3 children.



He was an auditor with the Dept. of Defense for over 30 years and also had his own tax business. He was an avid boater, enjoyed fishing, camping, and pool as well as card games with family and friends.



Stu is survived by his wife Betty of 66 years and daughter, Sandy; son Paul; son David and wife Laura; and his two grandchildren Maya and Wyatt.



Memorial service will be at Shoreline Covenant Church,



1330 N 185th at 1 p.m. on March 23. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 18, 2019