Storm J. Stevenson of Kenmore died April 9, 2019 after a short illness. Beloved husband of Kathryn Page Stevenson and brilliant, beloved father of Kylen and Candace Stevenson. Much loved brother-in-law of Cindy Page Richmond and Lance Richmond of Seattle.



Storm was born in Huntington Park, CA in 1951, but moved to Seattle in his teens. He served in the Army as an OR Tech in a MASH unit at Madigan Hospital during the Vietnam War and remained in Seattle after his discharge. He would have preferred to be a perpetual student at the UW, but love, marriage and children necessitated a real job. He spent over 30 years in the aircraft repair, maintenance and certification field. He enjoyed classical and rock music, Ancient history, restoring his half ton Military M37 truck, and single malt scotch.



A Memorial Celebration will be scheduled in the near future. Donations are suggested to the Northwest Hospital Foundation. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019