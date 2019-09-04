|
Stuart Davis McNamara
Stuart Davis McNamara passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2019. He was 90 years old. Stuart is survived by his younger sister and brother -
Nancy Bentley and Tom McNamara, four of his children - Ann Firestone, Beth Caplow, Eric McNamara and Lynn Adkisson as well as 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild (plus another on the way) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his older sister Virginia French, his younger brother David McNamara and his eldest son Paul McNamara.
Stuart was born October 3, 1928 in Hamden, Connecticut, the second eldest and first son of five children by Virgina Davis McNamara and Thomas Francis McNamara ("Mac"). In 1943, his father, a professor of Electrical Engineering at Yale University, was seconded by the Federal Government to be a section chief for the U.S. Communications Equipment Division in support of the war effort (World War II). Stuart was 15, still in Boy Scouts and pursuing swimming, boxing and golf, took on the role of the man of the house. He attended Yale University, receiving a degree in philosophy in 1950. After graduation, he went directly into the navy, serving as an officer for three years while patrolling the seas of Taiwan, Japan and Korea during the Korean War.
Early in his career, Stuart was part of General Electric's (GE) management training program and became a traveling auditor. He joined the finance department for the plastics division in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, working with Jack Welch who ran the engineering group. Stuart left GE in 1969 to move his family to Seattle where he worked with Heath Tecna, Boeing and Hay Consulting, retiring in the mid-1980's.
Stuart was an erudite scholar of history and current events, had a dry wit and an extensive vocabulary. He took up running in his forties and often ran 10k races around the Seattle area until he was almost 70 years old.
An online memorial can be found here: https://everloved.com/life-of/stuart-mcnamara/obituary/?flow=201
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019