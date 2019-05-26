Home

Sue A. Ernst

Sue A. Ernst Obituary
Sue A. Ernst

Sue Ernst, 88, born Beckley, WV, married Keith Ernst and moved to Seattle in 1951. Active in PTA, Camp Fire Girls, Garden Club, League of Women Voters and worked at Taylor Bookkeeping before retiring to Port Ludlow. Widowed in 1987, she enjoyed travel and volunteer service.

Survived by son Lyell, daughter Cheryl, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

Memorial service 2 p.m. June 9,

at Port Hadlock United Methodist Church, 130 Church Lane, Port Hadlock, WA 98339.

Memorial gifts to the church Benevolence Fund or Evergreen-

Health Hopsice, evergreenhealthfoundation.com/ways-to-give.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
