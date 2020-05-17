Home

Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park
5725 Littlerock Road SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
(360) 357-7743
Sue Ann Beach

Sue Ann Beach Obituary
Sue Ann Beach

Sue Ann Beach, age 87, of Olympia, WA passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020.

Sue Ann graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle. She was married to Douglas Beach for 68 loving years. Along with her husband Doug, Sue Ann leaves behind a large, loving family including 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

To observe complete obituary or to leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the website at millsandmillsfunerals.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
