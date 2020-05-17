|
Sue Ann Beach
Sue Ann Beach, age 87, of Olympia, WA passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020.
Sue Ann graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle. She was married to Douglas Beach for 68 loving years. Along with her husband Doug, Sue Ann leaves behind a large, loving family including 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020