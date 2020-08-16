1/
Sue Ann Crichton
Sue Ann Crichton

Age 68, Sue passed away on July 31, 2020 in Yelm, WA. She was born in Seattle, WA on December 31, 1951 to Frank W. Crichton and Helen T. Crichton. She attended Roosevelt High School, Central Washington State University and received a Master's degree from University of Oregon. She spent her career as a special education teacher. She enjoyed hiking, buying and selling antiques, civil war history and traveling. She was the youngest of three children and is survived by her two brothers, William and Richard and her two nieces and nephew. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington National Park Fund.

Condolences may be offered at

www.bonneywatson.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
