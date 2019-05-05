Sue Cappelletti



01/18/1961 ~ 02/23/2019



Sue Cappelletti was born on January 18th, 1961 in Lexington Park, Maryland to Mary & Richard Cappelletti, the one of three girls. Sue grew up in Southern California and attended Chatsworth Senior High. Soon after graduating she followed in her father's footsteps began a career for the Department of Defense at Lockheed. In 1990 Sue moved to Seattle to be closer to her family and began her career in the seafood industry. In July 2001, Sue joined Blue North Fisheries where her network and knack for finding reliable crew members laid the foundation for the glowing reputation she enjoyed for over 17 years as HR Manager. She always considered her crew her family, often referring to them as "her boys," and was available any hour of the night or day. She went out of her way to care for those she worked with and was an irreplaceable part of Blue North and the Seattle fishing industry. In 2011 Sue became engaged to the love of her life, James Renwick. Sue, James, and her beloved cat, Mo, lived in Bellevue. She adored Hawaii and took many vacations there with James. Sue was always the life of the party; her laugh was infectious and her sense of humor sharp. It is impossible to count the lives Sue touched, but her friendship and love were far reaching and will affect those who knew her for the rest of their lives. Sue died of cancer in the early hours of February 23, 2019 surrounded by those she loved.



A memorial will be held in honor of Sue on May 24, 2019



from 3:30-7:00 p.m at the



Seattle Fishermen's Memorial



located at Seattle Fishermen's Terminal (Ballard).



Contact Blue North Fisheries for more details. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019