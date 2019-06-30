Sue Livingstone



Sue Livingstone passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018 with her family by her side.



An Indiana native, she was a resident of Mercer Island for 50 years. She made many friends along the way, as a United Airlines stewardess, homemaker, Bellevue College academic advisor, and MI Thrift Store volunteer.



Sue was an avid gardener, reader, tap dancer and cook. Her radiant smile, generous spirit, caring heart and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her daughter Laurie, son-in-law Kyle, and by her son's two children. She is predeceased by her husband John, son John II, and five siblings.



Interment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life will occur whenever you remember Sue fondly.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to a favorite , or to: Mercer Island Youth & Family Services; or the .



To read more about Sue's life, please visit the online tribute page at: http://www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17235_Sue_Livingstone Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019