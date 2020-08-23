Sumiko Sammie Itoi



Brinsfield



Sumiko 'Sammie' Itoi Brinsfield passed away on July 9, 2020 in Naples, Florida at the age of 96. She wishes Love and Life for her two loving sons, Shawn and Mark Brinsfield and for the many nieces, nephews and good friends. Born in Seattle of Issei parents, the late Seizo and Benko (Nagashima) Itoi , she spent her early years in Pioneer Square. Sammie, as she was known by, spent those early precious years with her beloved brothers and sister, Henry, Monica, and Kenji. She attended Bailey-Gatzert Elementary and was looked after by the school's caring principal Ada Mahon.



During the wartime years Sammie and her family were incarcerated at the camp fairgrounds in Puyallup and then at Minidoka, Idaho. After being rejected at Indiana University because of her Japanese ancestry she succeeded in graduating with an R.N. degree from Adelphi University, Long Island, N.Y.C. Sammie then met the love of her life, Shirley D. Brinsfield, during the last dance of a dance which was honoring returning Nisei war heroes. They married and by working as a nurse, she supported Shirley's studies at the University of Washington and Columbia Law School.



She spent the next six decades "being the rock' for her husband, Shirley; lovingly dedicating herself to raising two sons; was President of a local chapter in the American Foreign Exchange Service; helped initiate the Florida SW Parkinsons Association; and was always inviting others to join in on social activities. Among the many friends of hers and the family were Ann, Enid and Arnie Kossar; Tom and Hertha Field; Pat and John Dorf; Hamako Kawamura, Marie Ozawa; Rose; Jacqueline and Ellen of Parkinson Foundation of SW Florida; Jim and Jeannie Foley; and the many dear friends and staff at the Glenview.



Sammie devoted the last thirty years of her husband's life devotedly taking care of him as he suffered from an increasingly debilitating Parkinson's disease. She died in the same room as he had passed, the room where she had spent so many hours keeping him company to the end.



Her ashes will be spread where Shirley took his walks and she will be also be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery, Seattle;



Resting in Peace for an



Eternity after a Blessed Life.



We love you Mom. We Thank You



and All of Our Collective Ancestors.



