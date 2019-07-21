Home

Susan A. McIntosh

Susan A. McIntosh

November 17, 1948 ~ July 17, 2019

Susan McIntosh, 70 years old, passed away Thursday, July 17, 2019.

Susan was born to Ron and Mary McIntosh in Seattle, Washington. She grew up in Ballard and attended Seattle Schools. She spent many years, as an adult, working at the United Cerebral Palsy of King County sheltered workshop.

Susan is survived by her father, Ronald McIntosh, her sisters, Cheryl Stratton and Saundra Smidt (Tom), five nieces and nephews and eleven great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Memorial service in Susan's honor will take place at

Luther Memorial Church,

13047 Greenwood Ave North, Seattle, WA at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Provail, an organization in Seattle providing life opportunities for people with disabilities.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
