Susan Ann Rendahl
Susan passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019, after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Susan was born in Seattle on May 6, 1941. She grew up in West Seattle, where she met her childhood sweetheart, Jim Rendahl. Susan was a graduate of West Seattle High School, and her "Club" of high-school girlfriends continued to be important to her throughout her life. Susan was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where her prayer shawl ministry and love for children has had a lasting impact. Susan was an artist and craftswoman. The stained glass windows she created are still being enjoyed in many locations around the Eastside, including at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Susan loved going to lunch, traveling, knitting, gardening, cooking and dogs, but her favorite moments were with her family at Hood Canal. Her family treasured her fun-loving spirit, her profound faith in God, and her complete devotion to her family.
Susan is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Jim, her sister Joan (Neal), her children Tawny (Patrick), Timothy (Annette), Todd (Heidi) and grandchildren Courtney (David), Chloe, Mia, Lauren and Devan.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 on November 23 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4315
129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA 98006.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Special Olympics Washington 1809 7th Ave, Suite 1509 Seattle, WA 98101-4400 or Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019