Susan B. Edwards died at her Hood Canal home on July 16, 2020. Born in Seattle on October 10, 1939, she grew up in Northeast Seattle and graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington. The oldest of four children, Sue was a natural leader. She proudly had the lead in her high school senior play, was active in Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and was a Lake City Western Seafair Days Princess.



Ever the outdoorswoman, Sue met her future husband Jim Ernest while both lived in California. While he was interviewing her for the Heavenly Valley volunteer ski patrol, Jim asked if she was married; she got the position (both of them).



After moving back to the Pacific NW, she volunteered with the Crystal Mountain Ski Patrol for 21 years. She also took some rather adventurous and occasionally ill-advised backpacking trips both in the Sierra and Cascades. Bear encounters, giardia, lightning strikes did not deter Sue's enthusiasm.



Sue accepted the position of manager of the St. Paul Insurance Company's Marine Insurance operation based in Seattle. After leaving St. Paul, Sue and Jim bought a house on Hood Canal where they enjoyed fishing, crabbing, shrimping and clamming.



Possessed of boundless energy and a gregarious nature, Sue was a true People Person. Her early years as a social worker led to a lifelong commitment to the welfare of humanity and social justice. She was a board member of the Maasai Women's Education and Empowerment Program (MWEEP) and was active in local Democratic campaigns. Even while battling her cancer, she spent what energy she had writing postcards for Kitsap Indivisible.



Sue's final career was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition. She was a freelance journalist specializing in human interest stories for the Kitsap Sun. It was a slam dunk for her personality, putting people at ease while interviewing them.



Sue had many and varied interests: reading, playing bridge, flyfishing, skiing, Zumba and racehorses. On the day of her passing, her horse, a longshot named Wheel Rally, came in first at Emerald Downs. She was a consummate world traveler, having visited over 60 countries, touching lives and making friends wherever she went. A cherished tradition was an annual 10-day fishing trip with Jim, her brother, and her sister-in-law to Nimpo Lake. They did this annually over 31 years, missing only one year due to forest fires in BC.



Sue is survived by her husband Jim, brother Frank (Aija) Edwards, sisters Joan Edwards Fish and Carol Edwards, nephew Brian Fish and niece Erica Fish, cousin Robert (Nancy) Edwards and his daughters Melissa (Bruce) Jamison and Miranda, & by her two cats Tango & Rumba.



A Celebration of Life is planned for the future. Remembrances are suggested to MWEEP (mail to MWEEP, PO Box 1958, Silverdale, WA 98383), or to the Kitsap Humane Society.



