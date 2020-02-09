|
Susan Bull
Sue Bull passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on the evening of January 17, 2020 at her home in Shoreline, WA, at the age of 73. She was very loving, much loved, and will be greatly missed.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Norman (1997) & Jo Small (2004), brother Danny (1963), and sister Julie (2014). She is survived by her husband Steve, daughters Shelley Bennett (Jack), Leslie Hampton (Arece) and Laurie Bull, as well as her beloved grandchildren Steven, John, Chris, Emma, Susanne, Ava, and Thomas.
Sue was born in Clarksville, TN on May 19, 1946. She received her nursing degree from Everett Junior College, a BSN from SPU, and a double Masters from UW. Sue had an exceptional nursing career that spanned four decades. She and Steve met at UW Hospital and enjoyed over 53 years of marriage.
The Celebration of Sue's life will be held at Evergreen Washelli on February 15 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, Sue asked for donations to breast cancer research or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020