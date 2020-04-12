|
Susan Carlson Moffett
Susan Carlson Moffett died of natural causes at age 76 on April 6, 2020. Susan was born on April 26, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, two minutes before her twin, Sharon. Susan was strong-willed, social, and chatty - the ultimate people person. She was open, warm, accepting and treated everyone with the same love.
Susan was raised in both Piedmont and San Marino, California. After graduating from San Marino High School, she attended Pine Manor College, graduating in 1965 from University of California Berkeley with a degree in history. Susan was fixed-up on a blind date with Berkeley graduate student David Moffett, whom she married on December 18, 1965. She loved her "Muff/Baxter" unconditionally for almost 55 years. Susan treasured her friends when they lived in Sydney, Australia, in Orinda, California, and for the last 40 years on Mercer Island, Washington.
A devoted mother to Kathy Moffett McDonald ("Monkey") and Steve Lloyd-Moffett ("Tigee"), Susan was easy-going and always supportive. Her warm personality extended to her children's friends and families including Neil McDonald, Fiona Lloyd-Moffett, and Amy Hart.
After a short career as a preschool teacher, Susan focused on raising her kids, volunteering and running the ski shops at the family business - the ski resorts on Snoqualmie Pass. In her free time, Susan loved to read, play tennis, cook, walk with friends, play bridge, and shop. She loved running into friends of all ages at the Seattle Tennis Club or Mercer Island Presbyterian Church.
As grandmother or YiaYia to Basil ("B-Man"), Ian, ("I-Mac"), Phineas, ("Phin-Master") and Elise ("Lisi") - known together as the "B-I-P-E" - Susan was in her element. Some of her best memories were celebrated with the family together in Maui.
And finally, what must be said is that Susan's favorite game in the world was YAHTZEE. Family tournaments were legendary. Susan would love you to play a game in her memory.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Elise Carlson, sisters Christy Anderson and Sharon Crandall, and her brother Jay Carlson.
A grand celebration of Susan's life will be held at the Mercer Island Presbyterian Church (MIPC) at a later date. Donations in Susan's name would be appreciated to the Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum, the Outdoors for All Foundation, Virginia Mason Foundation, or MIPC. For a longer obituary, please visit www.funerals.coop.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020