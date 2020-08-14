1/1
Susan Carmela Sheary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Carmela Sheary

Susan Carmela Sheary was born in Raymond, Washington on January 15, 1946. Suzie, as she was known to her friends and family, devoted 351/2 years to Boeing. Suzie was originally employed in 1965 as a statistical typist and her retirement at Boeing concluded with her working as a manager in the A&M Puget Sound Information Systems supporting the Finance organization. She was enthusiastic for all art forms as well as a supporter of college and professional sports.

Suzie devoted much of her life to politics especially in her time as the King County Democratic Chairwoman from 2004 to 2010. She was committed to paving the way for a better society for to the next generation. Most recently, she dedicated time to the "Yo Vote!" project for the organization Fix Democracy First, engaging teens to help through civic engagement and with voter registration. Suzie passed peacefully at the Valley General Hospital in Renton, Washington on the evening of July 30, 2020. She is survived by her sister Dixie, her brothers Steve and Fred, her nieces Sherrie, Nikole, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Caitlin. At the wishes of the family, please do not send cards or flowers; instead, please donate to the organization that awards youth organizers Fix Democracy First at https://www.fixdemocracyfirst.org/donate-fdf.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved