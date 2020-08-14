Susan Carmela Sheary
Susan Carmela Sheary was born in Raymond, Washington on January 15, 1946. Suzie, as she was known to her friends and family, devoted 351/2 years to Boeing. Suzie was originally employed in 1965 as a statistical typist and her retirement at Boeing concluded with her working as a manager in the A&M Puget Sound Information Systems supporting the Finance organization. She was enthusiastic for all art forms as well as a supporter of college and professional sports.
Suzie devoted much of her life to politics especially in her time as the King County Democratic Chairwoman from 2004 to 2010. She was committed to paving the way for a better society for to the next generation. Most recently, she dedicated time to the "Yo Vote!" project for the organization Fix Democracy First, engaging teens to help through civic engagement and with voter registration. Suzie passed peacefully at the Valley General Hospital in Renton, Washington on the evening of July 30, 2020. She is survived by her sister Dixie, her brothers Steve and Fred, her nieces Sherrie, Nikole, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Caitlin. At the wishes of the family, please do not send cards or flowers; instead, please donate to the organization that awards youth organizers Fix Democracy First at https://www.fixdemocracyfirst.org/donate-fdf
.