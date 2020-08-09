Susan Fisher Phillips



Susan was born December 30, 1954 in Mossy Rock Wa., and passed away July 16, 2020 at the home of her brother in Bonney Lake, Wa. She leaves behind daughters Amber, and Tia Sue, granddaughters, Jazmyn, Jayda, Ariana, Alexa, Alora, Kamea, and great grandson Alexander, brother Donald, sister-in-law Barbara, nephew Brandon, niece Heidi, and Mom Louise. Susan grew up and went to school in Seattle. Susan loved to sing and play the guitar, jewelry making, painting, gardening, and the great outdoors! Susan had a loving, caring personality that lit up a room like a sunbeam when she entered. She was very much a people person, and will be greatly missed by all who loved, and knew her. Service: private.



