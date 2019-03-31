|
Susan Gwen Werkema
1959 ~ 2019
Susan passed away suddenly, having recently celebrated her 60th birthday. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, with a deep commitment to helping others. She suffered declining health recently, brought on by diabetes.
She is survived by a family that loves and misses her: parents Gordon and Jacklyn Werkema; siblings Gordon R. G. Werkema, Nancy Haas, Mark Werkema, and Joel Werkema; their spouses; dearly loved nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Arrangements are private. Care entrusted to Emmick Family
Funeral Home; please see the
full obituary and online memorial
at www.emmickfunerals.com/notices/Susan-Werkema
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019