Susan Gwen Werkema

Susan Gwen Werkema Obituary
Susan Gwen Werkema

1959 ~ 2019

Susan passed away suddenly, having recently celebrated her 60th birthday. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, with a deep commitment to helping others. She suffered declining health recently, brought on by diabetes.

She is survived by a family that loves and misses her: parents Gordon and Jacklyn Werkema; siblings Gordon R. G. Werkema, Nancy Haas, Mark Werkema, and Joel Werkema; their spouses; dearly loved nieces and nephews; and extended family.

Arrangements are private. Care entrusted to Emmick Family

Funeral Home; please see the

full obituary and online memorial

at www.emmickfunerals.com/notices/Susan-Werkema
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019
