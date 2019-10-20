Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Mayon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Hope Mayon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Hope Mayon Obituary
Susan Hope Mayon

Age 78, of Bellevue, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, grew up in Los Angeles, CA, and lived in Bellevue the last 40 years.

She leaves behind her brother; Allen Chernack (Kathy Barron); three children: Randi Mayon (Patrick Sweeney), Mitch Mayon, Cari Anderson (Byron); and three granddaughters: Hannah & Leah Sweeney, and Ava Gem Anderson; and extended family. Susan was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

A private burial was held October 15th at Upper Hillside Cemetery in Issaquah, WA.

Friends are invited to read her full obituary and sign the family's online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now