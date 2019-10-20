|
Susan Hope Mayon
Age 78, of Bellevue, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, grew up in Los Angeles, CA, and lived in Bellevue the last 40 years.
She leaves behind her brother; Allen Chernack (Kathy Barron); three children: Randi Mayon (Patrick Sweeney), Mitch Mayon, Cari Anderson (Byron); and three granddaughters: Hannah & Leah Sweeney, and Ava Gem Anderson; and extended family. Susan was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
A private burial was held October 15th at Upper Hillside Cemetery in Issaquah, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019