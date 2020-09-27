Susan I. Silberman



Age 79, Susan peacefully passed away on September 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. By her passing, Seattle has lost a successful and respected businesswoman, attentive wife,



caring mother, loving grand-mother, devoted friend and humanitarian. Sue was born in Seattle. Her family was well-known in the Seattle and Jewish community as her father was renowned businessman Sidney Z.Jaffe, creator of "JAFCO", the catalog retail stores through the Northwest and California. She attended Roosevelt High School and later Colorado Women's College. While in Colorado, Sue honed what was to become her lifelong passion for downhill skiing. While on break from college, Sue met medical school resident, Stanford Silberman and the two married shortly thereafter. They had two daughters, Lori and Jenifer. Sue and her husband eventually settled in Edmonds, Washington. In 1974, Sue and her long-time friend and business partner, Connie Brown established "Silberman/Brown Stationers" in downtown Seattle. The store sold fine writing instruments, desk accessories as well as created unique, personal invitations. The duo was so successful they eventually opened and operated stores in Seattle, Bellevue and Beverly Hills, California. The store became a passion for Sue as it afforded her the opportunity to pursue her life-long passion of travel. Sue and Connie traveled the US & Europe extensively in search of once in a lifetime treasures for their store. During her travels, she became an avid collector of antique fountain pens, ink wells and unique desk accoutrements.



She developed a fondness for Navajo Art as well as American Indian baskets, pottery, and jewelry during the time the family volunteered on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Ganado, Arizona, From the knowledge and guidance of a great friend, she also became enthusiastic about researching and collecting African Art. Sue was a lifetime supporter of the arts and the Seattle Art Museum, a member of American Israel Public Affairs Committee and attended Temple de Hirsch Sinai. Sue was a compassionate woman who cared deeply for her late husband, Stan. She was a devoted mother of her two daughters, Lori and Jenifer and was especially proud her two grandsons, Zachary and Zane. Throughout her life, Sue remained true to her passions: Silberman / Brown Stationers, art collecting, skiing and travel. She was a devoted friend and confidant to a core group of friends who maintained close bonds for over fifty years of friendship. Sue will be missed by her family and friends and many relatives.



In lieu of flowers, suggested opportunities to honor Susan I. Silberman may be made to any of one of the following organizations: NW Kidney Foundation; PO Box 3035, Seattle, WA 98122; The Navajo Health Foundation. Sage Memorial Hospital, PO Box 5050 Window Rock, AZ 86515 or Temple de Hirsch Sinai, 1511 E. Pike, Seattle, WA 98122.



A memorial in Honor of the Life of Susan I. Silberman will be held at a future date once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store