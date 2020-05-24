|
|
Susan Janet Pawlicki
Susan Janet Pawlicki passed away on April 6, 2020 in Shoreline, WA of natural causes. She was born in Prosser, WA on December 18, 1965 to Robert and Jeanette Orso.
Susan graduated from Grandview High School in 1984 as valedictorian, and received a Masonic scholarship. She attended Central Washington University where she received a Bachelor degree in accounting.
It was while she was at Central Washington University, she met her future husband Peter. They were married in May of 1995 in Seattle, WA and in 1997 they were blessed with a son, Robert. Susan was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and a very special Aunt to her nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed walking her pug dogs, and taking them to the local parks.
Susan was an active member of the Daughters of the Nile at the Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace, and a member of the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Susan is survived by her husband, Peter, her son, Robert, her sister Rebecca (Jeff) Myer, mother-in-law Nancy Pawlicki, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Jeanette Orso, and her father-in-law, Ken Pawlicki.
Donations can be made in Susan's name to Seattle Pug Rescue. www.Seattlepugs.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020