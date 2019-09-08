|
|
Susan Jeanne Young
Susan Young passed away peacefully at home in Everett, WA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 where she resided with the love of her life, her husband Herb.
Sue was born on July 12, 1931 in San Francisco CA to Leo and Mercia Maher and is now reunited with them, her beloved son Paul, and her brothers Michael, Tony, and John.
She graduated from Seattle's Lincoln High in 1949 and married Herb in 1950. They were married for 68 years and raised six children. They lived in Seattle, Richmond Beach, Lynnwood, Kent, West Seattle, and retired to Everett.
Sue is survived by her husband Herb, her sister Mercia Thorne, her five daughters Theresa, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Emily, and Jennifer, along with their husbands, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
She spent many years employed in the retail industry starting with Frederick & Nelson in downtown Seattle, Pat and Bobbie's, the Bon Marche, and Hallmark. She was an artist, crafter, and an avid cardmaker with a lovely group of women. She loved pinochle, bridge, and solitaire. She loved a good mystery, chocolate covered caramels, and her garden. Sue made friends easily and was an active member of every community in which she lived.
The family would like to thank Sue's caregivers Melanie, Kelsea,
Kim, and Lacey, the staff at Rosewood Courte Memory Care in Edmonds, and the team at Providence Hospice for their care and help while Sue was still with us.
Service for Susan's life will be
held Friday, September 13, 2019
at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2617 Cedar St., Everett.
A reception will be held
after the service at
Fairway Estates Clubhouse, 1427 100th Street SW, Everett.
She will forever be in our hearts and we will miss her dearly.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019