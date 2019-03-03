Susan Kathleen Sammons



Earthbound April 5, 1971



Heavenbound January 25, 2019



Susan came into this world a lusty 81/2 lbs. of action, screaming for attention. She would be an interesting and challenging part of our lives for the next 47 years, devastating us by leaving far too early; tearing a hole in our hearts that will never heal.



She leaves behind her husband, RJ Sammons and children, Randy and Eva Brines, mother and step-father, Evelyn Reitan Robinson and Paul Robinson of Federal Way, siblings Erik Reitan, Maryrose Reitan (Casey Fulton), April Reitan, Regina "Gigi" Reitan (Don Villegas), and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, C. K. Reitan and brothers buried in California and Washington State.



Susi was an animal lover and foster pet-parent for many abandoned dogs and cats, making certain they found good homes and had good lives. She and RJ moved to Texas, where they adopted 4 furry family members.



She had a lovely singing voice and won the Young Authors writing contest 6 years in a row. She left us too soon to write the book we know she had in her.



As we struggle with her loss, we remember that she was a fiercely loyal friend and sister, with friends of more than 35 years. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin and aunt. She was the kind of person who attracted people with her warm personality. She was smart, witty, beautiful, fun and funny with a wicked sense of humor and infectious throaty laugh. She was never afraid to give her opinion and she had many. She texted her mother daily with funny things from the web or just sweet I love yous.



She will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery, Auburn, WA, near 2 of her brothers.



A memorial will be held



May 4, 2019 at Noon at



Christ Lutheran Church,



2501 SW 320th St., Federal Way, WA 98023. 253.927.6969.



Donations may be made in her name to this church, where she was confirmed in her faith.



Rest in peace and in the warmth of our love, Sweet pea.



Every beautiful creation



will remind us of you.



Sign Susi's online



Read More Listen to Obituary