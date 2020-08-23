1/1
Susan Kathleen (King) Spencer
Susan Kathleen (King) Spencer

Sue Spencer passed away peacefully at her home on a beautiful morning, August 12, 2020. She was born November 18, 1944 in Seattle Washington.

She was lovely woman and true friend to all that were blessed to know her. Sue went out of her way to help anyone needing it. She was intelligent, artistic, and extremely witty. Her generosity extended to all people and animals.

Sue had a passion for living an adventurous life. Her biggest joy was her three children. Throughout her life she enjoyed skiing, bowling, gourmet food, gardening and reading. She had an incredible eye for antiques and enjoyed buying and selling. Sue also took an avid interest in the 5th Avenue Theatre. Her season tickets brought much pleasure for herself and friends.

Her time spent with family and friends entertaining was cherished. Her sense of humor always brought a good laugh. Her beloved cat Stella brought her much joy and was held close to her heart.

Sue was preceded by her parents Elizabeth and Kenneth King from San Diego CA and her twin brothers Steven and Timothy King.

She is survived by her three children, Sarah Lasater (Chris) Jill Misuradze (John) Bill Spencer, Jr. (Katrina). She dearly loved her five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren: Scott, Lisa, Ben, Kylie, and Leah. Sadie Michael and Olivia.

Friends are invited to view photos and share memories in the family's online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
