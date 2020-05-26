Home

More Obituaries for Susan Harris
Susan Kay Harris

Susan Kay Harris Obituary
Susan Kay Harris

Susan Kay (Pepka) Harris, age 71, died peacefully on May 23, 2020. She is survived by her children Sean, Colleen, Becky, Marianne, and CJ, six grandchildren, and her siblings Rita and Chuck. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph, her parents Ruth and Ray, and her sister Rose Ann. Sue was happiest when talking to neighbors, students, life-long and new friends near and far, and above all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
