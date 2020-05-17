|
|
Susan Kiyoko Tomita
Susan Kiyoko Tomita died on May 10, 2020 at age 74 of pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susumu and Hiroko Tomita, sister Anne Ahuna and husband Clifford Barda. She is survived by her loving and devoted partner Gregory Piercy; son Jason Rabbitt-Tomita (Mizuho Goto) and their children Maximilian and Julian; brothers Neal Tomita (Cheryl Lippman), and Alan Tomita (Joyce); step-daughters Tamera Brockway, Jennifer Barda and Justine Barda; nieces and nephews Blaine Tomita, Karine De Lima, Mandy Yamamoto, and Rylan Tomita.
Gregory and Sue's incredible family members nurtured and entertained her over many months and the loving kindness provided by her close circle of friends comforted her tremendously. Sue, Gregory and family also wish to thank the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) medical team of Dr Stacy Cohen for their superior and sensitive care.
A memorial service is pending.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020