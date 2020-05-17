Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Tomita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kiyoko Tomita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Kiyoko Tomita Obituary
Susan Kiyoko Tomita

Susan Kiyoko Tomita died on May 10, 2020 at age 74 of pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susumu and Hiroko Tomita, sister Anne Ahuna and husband Clifford Barda. She is survived by her loving and devoted partner Gregory Piercy; son Jason Rabbitt-Tomita (Mizuho Goto) and their children Maximilian and Julian; brothers Neal Tomita (Cheryl Lippman), and Alan Tomita (Joyce); step-daughters Tamera Brockway, Jennifer Barda and Justine Barda; nieces and nephews Blaine Tomita, Karine De Lima, Mandy Yamamoto, and Rylan Tomita.

Gregory and Sue's incredible family members nurtured and entertained her over many months and the loving kindness provided by her close circle of friends comforted her tremendously. Sue, Gregory and family also wish to thank the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) medical team of Dr Stacy Cohen for their superior and sensitive care.

A memorial service is pending.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -