Susan Lea Hansen
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Susan Lea Hansen who passed away at 63 on December 28, 2019, in Everett, WA. Susan was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 29, 1956. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Ray (Shawn) and Heather Brenny (Rich Wilson), her grandchildren, Anthony and Ashley Ray, her partner Shawn Pealo, as well as her brothers Steven and Shane, Sisters Sally, Shelley, Sandy, and Stacy and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother Edith Hillesland, Father, Dedrick Hillesland Jr., and her brothers Scott and Spencer Hillesland.
Susan touched the lives of so many and left an everlasting impression of joy, love, vibrant spirit, strength, and laughter with every person she crossed. She was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sister, cat-mom, and beloved friend to many.
Services will be performed at
Bauer Funeral Home, in Snohomish, WA on January 11th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 6, 2020