Bauer Funeral Chapel
701 First Street
Snohomish, WA 98290
(360) 568-4126
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Bauer Funeral Chapel
701 First Street
Snohomish, WA
Susan Lea Hansen


1956 - 2019
Susan Lea Hansen Obituary
Susan Lea Hansen

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Susan Lea Hansen who passed away at 63 on December 28, 2019, in Everett, WA. Susan was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 29, 1956. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Ray (Shawn) and Heather Brenny (Rich Wilson), her grandchildren, Anthony and Ashley Ray, her partner Shawn Pealo, as well as her brothers Steven and Shane, Sisters Sally, Shelley, Sandy, and Stacy and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother Edith Hillesland, Father, Dedrick Hillesland Jr., and her brothers Scott and Spencer Hillesland.

Susan touched the lives of so many and left an everlasting impression of joy, love, vibrant spirit, strength, and laughter with every person she crossed. She was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sister, cat-mom, and beloved friend to many.

Services will be performed at

Bauer Funeral Home, in Snohomish, WA on January 11th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 6, 2020
