Susan Lea Sarason



Susan Lea Sarason, 79, passed away surrounded by loved ones at her family's home in Edmonds, WA, on December 12, 2018, from a recurrence of lymphoma.



Born to Jean Newman in Malden, MA, on October 2, 1939, Susan had three sons with her first husband Irving Camiel before moving with her sons to Seattle, WA, in 1965. In 1972 she married Leonard Sarason soon after they fell in love at first sight. They had two daughters in Clyde Hill, WA. After Leonard's passing in 1994, Susan moved to her cherished peaceful residence on Bainbridge Island.



Bookkeeper by trade and passionate about nature, Susan was a joyful (and often irreverent!) presence who touched many hearts with her love, patience, and understanding. Her sweetness and savvy, humor and grace were a gift to be around, and she inspired us with her feisty resilience, disarming wit, and unwavering integrity. As one of her friends noted, "Susan was the real deal. " When Susan was offered her first bookkeeping job in the '60s, she explained that she didn't know how to type. But her new boss told her, "You can learn to type. You've got integrity, and that can't be taught."



Always there to support others, Susan could often be found providing someone comfort, encouragement, or wisdom. She loved and accepted people for who they were, especially if they didn't fit into any mold. Fiercely loyal and protective of her family, nothing made her happier than being surrounded by loved ones. "This is what I like," she would often say at gatherings as she gazed with wonder and happiness at all "my people."



Susan is survived by her children Peter (Catherine), Mitchell (Alona), Stuart (Lana), Stefanie, and Danielle (Torsten), granddaughters Cara, Sarah, Rachel, and Aliya, niece and nephews Fran, Dave, Lo, and Matt, grand-nieces and nephews, and a large extended family including countless friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leonard and her sister Carol.



A memorial was held on December 22, 2018, in Edmonds. She is interred at Hills of Eternity Cemetery in Seattle.



Those who wish can contribute to the Skihawks Racing Team for athletes with intellectual disabilities: skihawksracingteam.org.



She is deeply missed. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019