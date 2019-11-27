Home

Christ the King Church
405 N 117th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Parish
405 N 117th St
Seattle, WA
Susan Louise Acuna

Born May 21, 1928 in Seattle to Frank and Mary Spaccarotelli, Susan passed away November 9, 2019 at the age of 91. She was one of six children, survived by Frank, John, and Rosemarie, and preceded by Josephine and Maryann. She was preceded by her husband of 20 years, Ernest Acuna in 1992. Susan had four children from her first marriage and is survived by Debi and Jeff and preceded by Kathy and Vicky. She had more than a dozen grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Susan loved dancing and travelling with Ernie and was an avid reader of romance novels.

A mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Parish at 405 N 117th St, Seattle 98133 on Friday, December 6th at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, consider a memor-ial donation to .
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
