Susan Luthy, age 74, passed away on May 3, 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. Susan was born on January 6, 1945 in International Falls, MN to William and Beatrice White. Susan lived most of her life in Burien, WA, where she taught for the Highline School District for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Luthy. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Macario (Matt), step-daughter Marsha Luthy, and grandchildren: Heather, Charlotte and Ben, as well as siblings Barbara Gooding, John White and Margaret Lakman.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

in Des Moines, WA on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019
