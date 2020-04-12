|
Susan M. Gilson
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Susan McCaughan Gilson, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, passed away at the age of 85.
Susan was born on July 25,1934 in St Louis, Missouri to Dr. Milton and Audrey McCaughan. As a young adult, Susan attended John Burroughs School in Ladue, Missouri and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She paused her college education to marry Scott Gilson on October 16,1954. Together they had two sons. When the boys became teenagers, Susan completed her formal education at the University of Washington. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in education. Susan was a beloved teacher/librarian with the Mercer Island school district where she taught for 23 years. Her teaching extended into drama productions, library expansions and outdoor fun runs. A highlight of Susan's career was being asked to host First Lady, Nancy Reagan for her "Just Say No" anti-drug campaign, in her classroom.
Susan had a passion for life, she enjoyed gathering with friends and family, she was always the life of the party, it was always a joy to be with Susan. She was a planner. A day planned by Grandmommy was an unforgettable joy! She loved academics and was very proud that all five of her grandchildren graduated from college. Always a part of their lives, she delivered each grandchild to college, setting up their dorm rooms and passing along bits of wisdom. She was able to combine her passion for skiing and volunteering by becoming a mountain host at Park City Resort leading mountain tours, helping visitors down the mountain and making sure lost children found their parents - somehow, they usually arrived with hot chocolate. Summers found her on her beloved Lake Washington swimming and boating. She also was an involved citizen with Bellevue City Hall. She was known for her great sense of humor and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Susan is preceded in death by her father Milton and mother Audrey. She is survived by her husband Scott, her sister Ann, her two sons Jeff and John, daughter-in laws Linda and Colleen, grandchildren Allyn Anne, Jonathan, C.J, Whitney and Scott and three great grandchildren Madelyn, Ela & DJ.
The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Overlake Hospital and extend their deepest gratitude and love to the team at Aegis of Bellevue for their kind and compassionate care.
A celebration of life will be held later in the summer.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020