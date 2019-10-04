|
Susan Smith Newell
Died Monday, Sept 16, 2019. A lifelong resident of the Seattle area, she went to Ravenna and Maple Leaf elementary schools, Jane Adams Junior High and Roosevelt High school, graduating in 1957. She earned her undergraduate degree in history at the U of W, and her master's at City University. She married Gregory M. Newell in 1958 and they had two sons, Brett Gregory and Jason Garrett. Susan and Gregg divorced in 1975. Brett died in a car accident in 1987, leaving behind a daughter, Amanda Newell Folker.
Susan worked for Planned Parenthood during 70's when things were poppin' on the birth control front. Then she was the administrator for the University Unitarian Church until she earned her second degree and began working in project management at Advanced Technology Laboratories in 1981. She stayed with ATL, which was acquired by Philips Electronics, until she retired in 2001.
Those she left living are: son Jason Newell, sisters Sylvia Smith and Jennifer Ditmars, their offspring Heidi and Alison Strong, Tore Sjoberg and Jordan Hall, granddaughter Amanda Folker (Emilee and Ethan with husband Josh) and multiple friends and lovers, including two book clubs and her AMAZING Tai Chi teacher.
A celebration of life service will be held at the North City Lounge located at 17554 15th Ave NE in Shoreline 98155 on October 12, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. Feel free to bring an appetizer for no more than 10 people.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 4, 2019