Susanna Armijo Wegzyn
In Loving Memory of Susanna Armijo Wegzyn born July 13, 1949, who passed away on November 14, 2019 of cancer. Susan was born in Sugar City, CO to Ross and Victoria Armijo. The family moved to Yakima where she graduated from White Swan High School. After marrying Frank, Susan moved to Des Moines where she raised four sons and worked over 30 years for the City of Seattle.
Susan was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by sons Mark, Jonah, and Jacob and grandchildren Mateo, Zoe, Zeta, Jacob Jr, Felix, Zella, Sam, Haley; mother Victoria; brothers Tom, Ross and Sandy; sisters Roseanne, Lydia, and Maxine. She was preceded in death by son Matthew; father Ross; brother Leonard; and sisters Lillian, Cindy, & Tammy.
Celebration of Life & Memorial will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Des Moines on Friday, December 13, at 11AM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019