Susanne C. Moore
August 6, 1965 - December 15, 2019
Susanne C. Moore, 54 passed away peacefully with family at her side, at University of Washington Medical Center early on Sunday, 12/15, following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Susanne was born in Clovis, New Mexico, as the second and youngest daughter of Jimmie Sue and Robert "Bob" Bergeron. She graduated from Renton High School in 1983.
Professional Life
Imbued early with an unwavering sense of quiet personal confidence, discipline and tenacity, Susanne's professional life and financial services career success began modestly later in 1983 - replacing a friend's mailroom role (due to a health issue) in Merrill Lynch's downtown Seattle office.
When a more specialized Service Representative position on Merrill's Annuity Services team suddenly opened - without any prior experience, Susanne applied - and was immediately hired. As her manager Debbie Folmar later related, it was "a decision I never regretted." Susanne soon became Debbie's right-hand leader and an invaluable team-member. In 1987, she was promoted to department Manager.
A deep, tightly-knitted sense of and commitment to family was equally integral to Susanne and her own young one. Therefore, when the entire Annuity Services Division - including her Merrill leadership role - was to be transferred to Florida in 1990, Susanne declined - opting instead to keep her young family in the Puget Sound area near her parents, her sister's family and their larger local extended one.
Shortly in 1991, Susanne met and joined Evelyn "Evie" Williams the founder and principal of Seattle based Annuities West, Inc. - an independent institutional consulting firm serving large, complex defined benefit pension plans. Similar to her Merrill success, Susanne also became Evie's right-hand leader, and shortly thereafter, Vice President.
In 2000, following Boeing's purchase of Hughes Electronics' Space & Communication business, Susanne joined Boeing's internal retirement pension operations group under Don Mines, to lead the process for converting Hughes' complex set of multiple defined benefit pension plans over to Boeing's operational team.
A role typically requiring multiple team members, Susanne successfully performed the entire conversion essentially single-handily - while also simultaneously learning and implementing a completely new pension administration outsourcing software system. By 2006, Susanne had also become one of Don's key team-members and held the position of Senior Manager, the company's highest non-officer position.
With Don's sad passing in early 2008, Susanne was promoted to her former mentor's leadership role for Boeing's entire retirement pension operations team that administered 72 separate defined benefit pension plans - with an approximate combined total asset value of approximately $70 billion - and provided benefits to about 800,000 participants and beneficiaries.
In 2009, the internal operational and administrative services team for Boeing's entire VIP 401(k) Savings program - covering over 220,000 participants and totaling approximately $54 billion - was also moved under Susanne's direct administrative leadership. Also added was full administration of the company's equity compensation (stock options) program, and retiree health payroll.
A person of immense integrity and a clear, consistent communicator, Susanne was also known and remembered as a "people-first" manager. Her considerable team of uniquely specialized members functioned with extraordinarily strong cohesion, smartly leveraging internal and external process partnerships, in order to ultimately deliver consistent, best-of-class service to Boeing employees and their beneficiaries.
Outside of government, there are few (if any) larger and more complex company sponsored retirement & savings plan programs than Boeing's. Like Susanne, they were in class all unto themselves. She increasingly became both recognized and respected as an industry expert, managing some of the most multifaceted and complicated retirement programs in the United States - all during a period of significant industry change and dynamic evolution.
As a result, Boeing's retirement programs continually garnered notable industry recognition and awards.
Armed with a wickedly sharp, dry sense of humor, Susanne balanced optimism with skepticism as the consummate complex problem-solver. To her, none of these work achievements were necessarily extraordinary or special. She simply viewed what she did as being correct and needed in order to achieve the goal - and loved what the team accomplished together.
As attractive and incredibly smart as she was, Susanne never sought special personal attention or recognition. A self-admitted introvert, she instead unselfishly made sure her team and its members received that valued credit.
Personal Life
Susanne and Chip were married for 10 years. Introduced by mutual friend, Evie Williams, their connection was instantaneous. Both had finally found their true-love, their soulmate. Their intense bond and deep melding found them inseparable, cherishing each moment together.
A shared passion for discovering, savoring the universe of red wines also flowed through family and friends, as well as highlighted their frequent travels domestically and abroad. However, old fashion values such as the devotion to home, family-first and yearly traditional celebrations of birthdays, life events and festive holidays, always took precedence. Spending time with her young granddaughter, Anabelle were particularly special moments of immense joy.
Deep, lasting friendships - some as far back as grade school - were emblematic of Susanne's relationships. Similar to her practical, process-driven professional life, she relished puzzles, riddles, murder, espionage or disaster mysteries - the great who-dunnites. She always had a plan or was improving one.
Her love of reading devoured single books almost daily - with songs from Adele, Elton John, Sarah McLachlan, Gipsy Kings, the Beatles and others often drifting in the background.
A lifelong, diehard Seahawk fan and former high school girls football quarterback (full uniform, pads & all), she could sling a perfect spiral with ease and distance - all the while trashing talking. Then later, appear dressed as stunningly beautiful and exquisite as a Greek goddess.
An authentic and complex original, Susanne lived life in simple elegance and immeasurable grace.
Susanne is survived by her loving husband, Chip, their two children, Khalen Evans & Jenna Evans - their father, Bill Evans - granddaughter, Anabelle Evans - Susanne's sister, Robin Fleming & her husband, John Fleming - her two nephews, Bobby Fleming, Dillon Fleming; niece, Alanna Fleming - Susanne's half-brother, Terry Crain & his wife Brittney - and Susanne's parents, Jimmie Sue & Bob Bergeron. With the exception of Terry & Brittney Crain in Lago Vista, TX, all other family members live in or near the Puget Sound region.
Family and friends remember Susanne for her dry sassy wit and playfulness, fierce deep devotion to family & friends, of fearless tenacity and indomitable inner strength, an incredibly warm, enduring smile and a rich love of life...
Donations on behalf of Susanne can be made to the University of Washington's "Cancer Vaccine Institute Research Fund" by searching for the Fund at their Support Us page - or either calling (800) 633-2586 or emailing [email protected].
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 14, 2020