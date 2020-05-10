|
Susanne D. Ashmun
Susanne D. Ashmun, age 90, passed away, March 24, 2020 in Seattle WA. She was born in Dayton, OH. Sue lived in the greater Seattle area since 1967. She was a bookkeeper in the travel industry and devoted wife and mother. Sue enjoyed reading, nature, and traveling the world. She was a Theta at Ohio Wesleyan University, member of First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue and then, University Presbyterian Church.
Sue is survived by her brother Charles W. DeArmon, son Stuart Ashmun, daughter Mary Love, daughter in-law Sue Ashmun, son in-law Randy Love, and 6 grandchildren.
Remembrances may be made to University Presbyterian Church, 4540 15th Av NE, Seattle WA 98105.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020