Susumu "Loki"/"Tom" Tsutsumi



Susumu Tsutsumi passed away on May 10, 2019 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 11, 1940 in Seattle, Washington to Tomatsu and Kii Tsutsumi, he was the beloved husband of Hideko Kinjo for 54 years who he married in Okinawa, Japan. He is also survived by his daughters Kimberly (Alan) Morihiro, Sharon (Rich Hamilton) Tsutsumi and his most favorite people -- his grandchildren: Tyler and Justin Morihiro. In addition, he is survived by his two brothers Tsuneo (Kyoko) and Shigeru (Midori), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He served in the US Army for 26 years and was awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medals (3 awards), Army Commendation Award (2 awards) and Meritorious Unit Citation. After retiring from the Army, he spent many years in civilian life - contracting to the Army.



Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Washelli



Cemetery on July 11, 2019. Published in The Seattle Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019