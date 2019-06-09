Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne Cowles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne Elizabeth "Suzy" (Swart) Cowles

Obituary Condolences Flowers Suzanne 'Suzy' Elizabeth



(Swart) Cowles



The world lost some of its sparkle as Suzy was called to God on April 16, 2019. Born on September 26, 1941 to James and Sally Swart, Suzy was raised in West Seattle and long-time resident of Edmonds, WA. Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, son Robert Michael Patneaude, sister Marilyn Lloyd



and granddaughter Erin Rollins. She is lovingly survived by her sister Linda Allen, her children Beth (Scott) Bride, Joe (Jo-Ann)



Patneaude and Steve (Erin)



Patneaude and her grandchildren Shelley (Ryan) Lekness, Stephanie (Bruce) Crabtree, Tommy (Shannon) Rollins, Lacey, Derek (Sarah) and Levi Bride; Lilly, Alex and Molly Patneaude; and Brady, Drew and Ella Patneaude.



Suzy's greatest treasure was being Mom to her 4 Children and GaGa to her grandchildren. She cheered for their successes and enthusiastically encouraged them through all of their accomplishments and hardships. She had the ability to make everyone feel special. Suzy had a special bond with her sister, Linda. She cherished their daily conversations which included stories of the past, stock market action, adventures to the casino with friends and talking about their families. They both shared a deep rooted faith in God and a desire to serve others in need which was reflected in Suzy's compassionate and loving career as a hospice caregiver, allowing many elderly men and women to stay in their homes in their final years. Suzy also cherished her friendships especially the members of the "Fab Five", Pat Walsh, Pat Meyer, Liz Lee and Marcia Marsh. Together they would spend many evenings dancing the night away, singing karaoke or taking trips together. Suzy was the absolute life of every party with her signature blonde hair perfectly coiffed, lipstick on, and enduring personality characterized by her positive view on life, her wit and her beautiful smile. Suzy loved the holidays because it always brought the family together and in anticipation decorated her home extravagantly for all to share in the festivities of the season. Suzy lived her life with passion and brought cheer and laughter to those she touched. In Short, Suzy's anthem would be more color, more sugar, more dancing and more laughter!



She left this world before we were ready to say goodbye, but we will cherish and honor her memory forever.



A private family memorial will take place when the sun is shining later this summer. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries