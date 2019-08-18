|
Suzanne Ellen Grady
Born March 14, 1941 in Bristol, CN; died July 27, 2019 in Seattle, WA.
Survived by her son, Kevin, and his wife, Liz; her niece and nephews, Mike, Susie and Steve; and their families.
Sue was a voracious reader, lifelong learner, tenacious leader, devoted mother, and selfless friend. She first made her mark in the 60s as a gifted pioneer in software engineering and retired as a Vice President after a long and successful career. Her happiest moments were spent with her son, family, and community, where she found her calling through service as a compassionate advocate and teacher with a keen sense of ethics and justice. Her companionship, smile, and laugh will be missed by many across the country.
Recitation of the Rosary will be
held Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30pm
Funeral Mass will be held
Wednesday, August 28th at 5pm BOTH at
St. Joseph Catholic Church
732 18th Ave E, Seattle 98112
Guestbook at www.caringbridge.org/visit/suegrady
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019