Suzanne (Sue) Marie Badger
Suzanne Marie Badger (Sue), born February 14, 1952 to Walter and Martha Hail in San Pedro, CA, departed this life March 28, 2020, surrounded by her family in Lake Stevens, WA. She was 68. Sue was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the South Lake Ward. In her spare time she enjoyed making amazing cards, watching Hallmark movies and especially serving others. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Sam Badger, daughters Marie Jensen (Todd), Rebecca Stamatiou (Donnie), and Renee Fowler (Brent) all of Lake Stevens, sister Eileen Boettiger (Rick) of North Carolina, brothers Tim Hail (Lynn) of Ohio and Scott Hail (Kathleen) of Arizona, and 6 grandchildren. Sue was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Bauer Funeral Chapel, Snohomish.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 10, 2020