Suzanne Mead Lundin
Suzanne Lundin peacefully left her body behind on January 5, 2020 after a sudden and brief illness. She will be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend to more people than can be reasonably expected to count.
She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska in September 1940 to Richard and Ailene Mead, and moved two years later to Seattle, Washington where she was raised with her brother and sister.
Suzanne is an alumnus of Lincoln High School where she was the senior class treasurer, graduated with honors and earned a scholarship to Washington State.
She attended Washington State University and joined the Chi Omega Sorority before transferring to the University of Washington. (She always identified herself as a Cougar; sorry Huskies.) She graduated with a degree in Sociology at a time when such a degree could theoretically net one a job. And so, she did, at a small mom-n-pop called AT&T.
She married Jon A. Lundin in 1965 and they shared two children. First to arrive, her son Dan and next, her daughter Trisha. In 1972, the family moved to Laguna Niguel, California where they raised their kids. (Suzanne's version of meditation in those days was lounging on the beach with a book.)
Suzanne rejoined the workforce when the kids were a bit older and worked at Ocean Pacific and Hobie Sports as a bookkeeper before returning to school where she earned a certificate in Human Resources Management from the University of California, Irvine. This led to a position at the diving certification company, PADI, where she worked until retirement.
Suzanne loved to stay active, exercising and doing yoga up until her passing. She was a true lover of food, an amazingly classic and stylish dresser, a master of lists, an clandestine poet, an accomplished traveler, and most notably a loving and kind soul.
She will be missed and survived by her sister, Beth Brown, brother, Rick Mead, daughter, Trisha Shapiro, son, Dan Lundin and her grandkids, June, Hayden and Jacob.
A gathering celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020