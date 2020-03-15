|
|
Sybil Levin Knudson
July 26, 1926 ~ March 1, 2020
Sybil passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2020, which would have been her 68th wedding anniversary. She was 93 years old. Sybil was born in Hibbing, Minnesota to Oscar and Ann Levin. After moves to Warroad, MN and Longview, WA, the family settled in Shelton, WA where she graduated from Shelton High School. She attended the UW, joined the Kappa Delta Sorority, and graduated in 1949. After graduation, she spent several winters skiing in Sun Valley, ID and then moved to San Francisco, CA. She met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Knudson, while skiing at Sugar Bowl, CA in 1950. Sybil and Bob moved back to Seattle and married on March 1, 1952. They had three children, Ann, Carol and Dick.
An avid skier and hiker, Sybil had a lifelong passion for the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest, and loved spending summers at the family cabin on Hood Canal, where it was always sunny on her birthday, July 26th. Sybil spent 20 years working for the Seattle Public School District, primarily at Summit K-12 Public School. She was active in the League of Women Voters. The family lived in north Seattle, where Sybil and Bob had many friends in the Haller Lake community.
She is survived by her children: Ann Sutherland, Carol K. Webster (Jess), and Richard Knudson (Mary), her grandchildren: Pal Sutherland, Piari S. Leibo and May, Will, and Lena Webster and Jack and Bridget Knudson and her great grandchildren: Teva and Pele Leibo. She also had many dearly loved nieces and nephews. We all miss her very much.
A memorial for Sybil will be held at a later date. Hopefully, in May or June. Notification regarding the date of her memorial will be posted on-line on Seattle Times and/or www.legacy.com. Please check back in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle. Sign Sybil's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020