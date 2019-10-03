|
|
Sydney Rogers Cushing
Sydney died on September 10, 2019 after a long illness. She was born October 24, 1944 in Eureka CA where her father was stationed during World War II. After the war, the family relocated first to Cle Elum WA and later to Myrtle Point OR. Sydney graduated from Myrtle Point High in 1962. She attended Oregon State University and graduated from Merritt Davis School of Business. She moved to Seattle in 1966 and fell in love with the city. For most of her adult life, Sydney worked as a corporate accountant for Winmar Company. At Winmar, she met Frank Lonsbery, her life's partner. They pursued many interests together and when Frank became ill, Sydney cared for him until his death. Sydney was an active volunteer in several community venues, serving on the King County Fair Board and as an officer for her condo society. After her retirement from Winmar, Sydney pursued a second career in home health care. For the last seven years of her life, Sydney lived at Foss Home. She is survived by her sister Grace and brother-in-law Mel Robinett of Portland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Myrtie Cushing and her partner Frank Lonsbery. Remembrances to the or Seattle Humane. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 3, 2019