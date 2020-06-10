Sylvia (Tuttle) Timmerman, passed passed away May 25, 2020 from an aggressive cancer. Born May 13, 1935, raised in Kirkland and graduated from UW in 1957. Member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and married Steve James following graduation (Steve died in 1966 in a tragic boating accident).
Sylvia got her Master's of Education, taught for over 30 years and spent the last 26 years teaching in Bellevue, where she retired in 1990.
Sylvia married Richard Timmerman in 1992 and enjoyed 28 wonderful years together. She is survived by Richard; two children Mark James (Leona) and Kristine Sahlinger (Bill); 5 grandchildren; and sister, Marcia Butler. We were blessed to have Sylvia for 85 wonderful years and will miss her tremendously!
A private service will be held at a later time. Please visit Lindefuneralservice.com for full obituary or to sign guest book.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2020.