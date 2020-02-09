Home

Sylvia was born in Seattle in October of 1926. Her father was born in Iowa to Norwegian immigrants, and her mother emigrated at age 14 from Stavanger, Norway. Sylvia grew up with her sister Bernice on the family farm in Ossian, Iowa, where they were educated in a one-room schoolhouse. In 1940 she moved back to Seattle to attend Ballard High School; following graduation, she attended both Pacific Lutheran College and the University of Washington (BA). She married Harold C. Fosso in 1952 (div. 1977) and they had three children.

A stay-at-home mom for eighteen years, she later worked for Allstate Insurance and then in the personnel office at Boeing from which she retired. Sylvia loved walking on the beach, sighting deer and other wildlife at Whidbey, reading fiction, and spending time with her circle of friends. She is survived by her sons Kurt, Brent, Peter, and four grandchildren. She died at age 93 on January 30, 2020 at Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
