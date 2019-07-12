Sylvia Gayle Powell



1943 ~ 2019



Sylvia Gayle (Prichard)Powell was born to Daro and Neva Prichard on January 31, 1943. Along with her 10 siblings, she spent most of her younger years growing up in Colgate, North Dakota. In 1956, she moved to Gardner, N.D. With passion, she played basketball and won a state championship for North Dakota in 1958. When the family moved to San Diego, CA, she graduated from Crawford High School in 1961.



She married Leonard Powell and lived in Washington state for 42 years. Sylvia was an office technician (computers) with King County for 21 years until she retired at age 65. She possessed a captivating character. She had a great sense of humor and had an unconditional love for her family. She left a legacy of love, generosity and making people laugh. She peacefully passed away in Burien, WA at the Highline Medical Center due to complications of cancer on June 6, 2019.



Survived by her husband, Leonard Powell; daughter Deanne Bray; Stepsons Bradley and David; step grandchild, Spencer; grandchildren Samantha, Garrett, Amanda, Brett, and Kyra; brothers, Bert and Pete Prichard, and sister, Claire McDonald. Also, many nephews and nieces she loved. Sylvia's son, George, daughter, Janie, and eight of her siblings preceded her in death.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Sylvia on August 4th from 6:30pm- 8:30pm at the Des Moines Beach Park Founders Lodge, 22030 Cliff Ave S. Des Moines, WA 98198. A memorial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on August 5th at 2:00pm. Published in The Seattle Times on July 12, 2019