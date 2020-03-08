|
|
Sylvia J. Trepp
On February 24, 2020, Sylvia Trepp, 86, peacefully passed away while on hospice care in her Kirkland condominium.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lynn Trepp of Kirkland, Jill Sahlstrom of Snohomish, and Jennifer Davis of Bainbridge Island, plus her grandchildren, Brooke Sahlstrom, Matthew Sahlstrom and John (Sparky) Davis and two great grandchildren; sister Edna Berger of Mercer Island.
Born in Seattle of Swedish immigrants, they preceded her in death along with her sister Evelyn White, her brother Phillip Gronquist, her former husband Warren A. Trepp and her grandson Jonathan T. Sahlstrom.
A 1951 graduate of Ballard High School Sylvia resided in the Seattle area while employed at Pemco Insurance, then as a realtor for Century 21, and then as a property manager for Seattle Public Housing where she organized a union for the city office employees. Upon retirement Sylvia enjoyed the exercise class at the Kirkland Senior Center, the Genesis Seniors group of University Presbyterian Church, international travel, cruising and baby-sitting her grandchildren.
On May 12, at 1:00pm, a memorial service will be held at University Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements made by Barton Funeral Home of Kirkland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University Presbyterian Church, Gender Diversity of Seattle, and the of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020